Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,655. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

