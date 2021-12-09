Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.18. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.