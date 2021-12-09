Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,722,000.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,565,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,917. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

