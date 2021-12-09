Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $29.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 80,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

