Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $13.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $15.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.56 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.24.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

