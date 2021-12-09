Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce sales of $399.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.60 million and the lowest is $398.67 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,905 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,111 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 1,240,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,690. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

