Zacks: Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $57.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $958.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.