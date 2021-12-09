Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.60 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.92. 310,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,546. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

