Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after buying an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,069,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

