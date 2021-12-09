Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will report $56.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.10 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $146.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $159.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $185.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 3,362,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,162,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.48. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.