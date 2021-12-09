Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,541. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

