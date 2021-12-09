Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEICO.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 302,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.60.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

