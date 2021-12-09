Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $360.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

