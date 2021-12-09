Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 2,652 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50.

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.94, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

