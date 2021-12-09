YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after purchasing an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

