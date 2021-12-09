YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $350,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

VUG opened at $322.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

