YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $246.00 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day moving average of $212.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

