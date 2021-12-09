YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

FRC stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

