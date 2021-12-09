YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $564.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.71. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

