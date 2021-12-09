Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.15 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE YEXT opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock worth $726,780. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

