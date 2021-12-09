Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.30% of Xylem worth $69,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $124.15 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

