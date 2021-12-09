XP Power (LON:XPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($86.20) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,150 ($68.29) on Tuesday. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,160 ($55.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($76.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,197.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,253.96.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

