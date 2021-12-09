xDai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.59 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One xDai coin can now be bought for $14.95 or 0.00030753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xDai has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. xDai has a market capitalization of $111.17 million and $6.59 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,386,162 coins and its circulating supply is 7,433,782 coins. The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

xDai Coin Trading

