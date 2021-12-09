Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

