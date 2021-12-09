Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,172 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 8.8% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $46,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

