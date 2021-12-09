Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

