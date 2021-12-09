Wootrade 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.82 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wootrade alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00225964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wootrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.