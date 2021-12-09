Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 300 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Winmark stock opened at $266.39 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $165.82 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $965.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 292.99% and a net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.