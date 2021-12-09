William Sheehy Buys 264 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director William Sheehy acquired 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

