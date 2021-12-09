Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.62

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $11.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 13,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $182,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $89,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

