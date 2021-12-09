WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.91. 5,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Specifically, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,300. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

