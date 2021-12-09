Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE WLL opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

