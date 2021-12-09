Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

UNP opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.