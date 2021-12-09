Weybosset Research & Management LLC Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for about 4.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in New York Times in the second quarter worth about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in New York Times in the second quarter worth about $25,477,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE NYT opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

