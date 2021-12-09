Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AON by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in AON by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.26. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

