Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.03 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

