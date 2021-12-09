Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

