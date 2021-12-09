West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.30 and last traded at $88.35. 139,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,995% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.