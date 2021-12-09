West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 11th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$114.37.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 15.970001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$175.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

