WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 6,867 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 13th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27.

NYSE:WCC traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $127.11. 286,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

