Wells Fargo & Company Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22.
In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $101,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
