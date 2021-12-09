Wells Fargo & Company Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $101,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

