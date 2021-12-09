Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,678 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Coherent were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth $118,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coherent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coherent by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.55 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

