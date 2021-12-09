Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,189 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.86% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

SGDM stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

