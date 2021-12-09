Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 23,000 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 161.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 102,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qualtrics International by 206.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XM opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a PE ratio of -23.17.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

