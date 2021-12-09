Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.