Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 49,704 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.91% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INKM. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INKM opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $36.41.

