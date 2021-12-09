Wedbush Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,250.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AZO stock opened at $1,988.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,805.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,636.52. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,098.69 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

