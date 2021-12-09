Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weave Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weave Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $22.40.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

