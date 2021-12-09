WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $543.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.77. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $363.61 and a twelve month high of $551.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

