WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

